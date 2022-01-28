IPL 2022: David Warner will not become captain of any team, says Aakash Chopra

Today at 3:23 PM
Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that David Warner, the swashbuckling opening batter will not be considered as a potential skipper in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Chopra feels Royal Challengers Bangalore might be interested in getting him to open alongside Virat Kohli.
Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra made some bold predictions about Australia's star batter David Warner for Indian Premier League 2022. Aakash Chopra feels that David Warner might not be considered for the captaincy role by any franchise in the upcoming edition of the IPL Even though David Warner has a tremendous record as skipper with the SunRisers Hyderabad still Chopra does not feel any team will be keen on making him the skipper.
In a video shared by Aakash Chopra on his Youtube channel he said that the franchises will not make him captain.
"They can think about it but in my opinion, they will not make him the captain. I believe David Warner will not become the captain of any team although three teams are probably looking for a skipper. Even if we leave out Punjab, still two teams are looking for a captain" Aakash Chopra said on his Youtube Channel.
The former Indian batter also said that because IPL is a small tournament franchises know about each other. The way David Warner was released by the SunRisers Hyderabad last year did indicate that there were some issues between both parties involved.
"He will definitely go to some team or the other. He will go expensive as well but no team will consider him as a captain, that is what I believe because IPL is a small family, everyone has got an idea what happened last year, what were the reasons and the problems. It hasn't really gone down very well amongst the players and the franchises," he stated.
However, Aakash Chopra feels RCB might be looking at David Warner as Virat Kohli's opening partner in IPL 2022.
"Whether he will be there in the team, he will go somewhere for sure. He might go to RCB. It's not a bad choice that Virat Kohli on one side and David Warner on the other, left-hand and right-hand, and both explosive," he concluded.
