ICC bans Brendan Taylor for three-and-a-half years

ICC in a press release announced that Brendan Taylor will be banned from all forms of cricket after he accepted four different charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and another charge of breaching the Anti-Doping Code. Brendan Taylor appeared for Zimbabwe in 284 matches.
The International Cricket Council on Friday, January 28 banned Brendan Taylor from all forms of cricket for breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and on another charge of violating the Anti-doping code. According to the press release given out by the ICC, Brendan Taylor has admitted to breaching the following provisions of the Anti-Corruption Code.
1. Article 2.4.2 – Failing to disclose (without unnecessary delay) the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefits that (a) the participant knew or should have known was given to them to procure a breach of the Code or (b) that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.
2. Article 2.4.3 - Failing to disclose to the ACU (without unnecessary delay) receipt of gifts/hospitality with a value of US$750 or more regardless of the circumstances in which they were given.
3. Article 2.4.4 – Failing to disclose to the ACU (without unnecessary delay) full details of the approach received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code including in relation to Zimbabwe’s then-upcoming series against Sri Lanka and/or Bangladesh.
4. Article 2.4.7 – obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.
Brendan Taylor made his debut in the year 2004 for Zimbabwe and has since remained an active cricketer. He featured in 204 ODIs, 34 Tests and 45 T20 Internationals for his country.
