ENG vs WI | Eoin Morgan rules out of the West Indies series due to quad injury

England captain, Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of the five match T20I series against West Indies due to quad injury where West Indies are leading the series by 2-1. Morgan has scored 2458 runs in 115 T20Is at an average of 38.58 including 14 half-centuries and a strike rate of 136.17 for England.
England and West Indies are playing a five match T20I series currently. West Indies are leading the series by 2-1 and both teams will look forward to ensure a series win. England’s campaign has suffered a blow as captain Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of the remaining T20Is due to a low-grade quadriceps injury. The England Cricket Board (ECB) revealed that Morgan is ruled out of the series due to injury.
"Follow-up testing revealed he sustained a right thigh-muscle injury which, whilst relatively minor, will prevent him from playing further games during the current tour," the ECB said in a statement.
Morgan also missed the third T20I after having pain in his right quad and Moeen Ali led the team in his absence. Morgan hasn’t been impressive in the first two matches where he scored 29-ball 17 and 13 from 12 balls respectively.
The fourth and fifth T20Is will be played on January 29 and 30 respectively.
