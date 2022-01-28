Doesn’t look like Mohammed Siraj has been in the team for just 12 months, says Shane Warne

Today at 9:58 AM
Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne has praised Mohammed Siraj for the way he has bowled so far and has said that it doesn’t look like Siraj has been in the team for just 12 months. He further added that Siraj has got a bit of fire about him and Warne is a big fan of the 27-year old pacer.
India have become a strong Test side since the last couple of years and the main reason for India;s dominance in the longest format is their pace battery. India won a Test series in Australia twice and were also leading in England before the last Test of the series was postponed. India have went on to become a team that consistently and successfully picks 20 wickets. The combination of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav make a powerful bowling attack that can trouble any opposition.
"Siraj is a great bowler. Doesn’t look like he has been in the team for just 12 months. But once he came into this side, he has done really. He looks like he has got a bit of fire about him, has those competitive juices flowing. I am a big fan," Warne told Hindustan Times in an interaction conducted by Book My Show Stream, which the platform for the Australian legend's documentary 'Shane'.
Siraj has 36 wickets in 12 Test matches while playing for India. He had also played a crucial role in tours to Australia and England last year.
