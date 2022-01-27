Tamim Iqbal takes a six-month break from T20Is

Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal on Thursday said that he is taking a break from the T20 internationals for the next six months, and will focus on Tests and ODIs during this period. With the decision, Tamim, who has not played a T20I since March 2020, is more likely to miss the T20 World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh opening batsman, Tamim Iqbal on Thursday, January 27, said that he is taking a six-month break from the T20Is, and will focus more on Tests and ODIs. Tamim has been away from Bangladesh's T20I setup since March 2020, as the left-hand batsman preferred featuring in ODIs and Tests for the national side.

Tamim was recalled to the Bangladesh squad for the T20 World Cup 2021, but the 32-year-old had stated that his return would be unfair to the players, who have been working hard to earn a spot in the T20I team. With the decision to take a six-month break from T20Is, Tamim is more likely to miss the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Earlier, reports had suggested that Tamim could take a break from T20Is until the 2023 World Cup, but the left-hander changed his mind after several meetings with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

"For the last couple of days, I am having meeting with BCB president, Jalal bhai (BCB cricket operation chairman) and Kazi Inam (BCB director) and they all wanted me to continue T20 cricket especially at least till the World Cup," Tamim told reporters at Chattogram on Thursday.

"But my version is different. All I can say is that I am not continuing T20 international cricket for next six months. I will focus on Tests and ODIs during these six months. We have got Test Championship and preparation for the 2023 World Cup, so I will put all my focus in this two formats," he added.

Tamim further added that he would reconsider the request of BCB if the situation demands it.

"Hope that whoever will play in the national team will do so well that I won't be required in international cricket. After six months, if a situation arises that team management feels I am required in the World Cup (T20) and if I am ready, we will discuss," Tamim said.

Tamim has scored 1758 runs from 78 T20I matches for Bangladesh.