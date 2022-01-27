Ready for whatever responsibility given to me, says Mohammed Shami

India pacer Mohammed Shami has said that he is not thinking much about Test captaincy at the moment, but will be ready for whatever responsibility the team gives him. Shami also mentioned that he is available for selection in all formats and will be looking forward to being a multi-format player.

Virat Kohli recently stepped down from the Test captaincy after the conclusion of the three-match Test series against South Africa. Earlier, Kohli had relinquished his T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup 2021, and later he was sacked from the ODI leadership role. The BCCI appointed Rohit Sharma as India's full-time white-ball captain, and the opening batsman is yet to begin his ODI captaincy stint.

The Indian selectors will now be looking forward to choosing the successor of Kohli in the longest format, and Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant are frontrunners for the post. Several cricket experts and fans have also suggested the names of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami.

Reflcting on the Test captaincy role, Mohammed Shami said that he is not thinking much about the leadership at the moment, but will be ready to take up whatever responsibility, that turns out to the betterment of the team.

"I am not thinking too much about captaincy at the moment. I am ready for whatever responsibility is given to me. To be honest, who doesn't want to captain the India team but it is not the only thing and I am looking to contribute in whichever manner possible for the team," Mohammed Shami told India.com.

Shami was rested in the ODI series against the Proteas and will also not be featuring in the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies which begins from 6th February 2022. India will play three ODIs in the upcoming series against the visitors, starting from February 6 in Ahmedabad. The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series and is scheduled to begin from 16th February 2022.

Shami made it clear that he is available for selection in all formats of the game.

“I am available for selection in all formats and if it happens, I am more than looking forward to it,” Shami said.