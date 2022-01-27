Lessons from Anil Kumble helped me to become a better cricketer, says Ravi Bishnoi

After earning his maiden call-up to Team India on Wednesday, Ravi Bishnoi has stated that lessons from Anil Kumble have helped him in becoming a better cricketer. Bishnoi further added that, while playing for Punjab Kings in IPL, the former Indian spinner gave him the confidence to play freely.

The BCCI on Wednesday, January 26, announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming limited over series against West Indies, which begins from February 6. Ravi Bishnoi, who was a key player for India in the U-19 World Cup 2020, earned his maiden call-up to the senior national team for both ODI and T20I home series against West Indies.

Bishnoi was also picked up from the draft by the new IPL franchise- Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the mega auction in February. After his stellar performance with the bowl in the U-19 World Cup 2020, Bishnoi was picked up by Punjab Kings (PBKS), and the leg-spinner featured in the 2020 and 2021 seasons for the franchise in IPL.

Reflecting on his Team India call-up, Bishnoi credited Punjab Kings coach, Anil Kumble for his progress in cricket.

“I have learned a lot from Anil sir, and those lessons have helped me in becoming a better cricketer. He would always guide me on how to back myself and never lose hope under pressure. Those things were of immense help.

"He always told me to play to my strengths. The advice was that I should stick to my basics and just execute the plans. There was no experiment. He gave me the confidence to play freely,” the 21-year-old told Sportstar.

The Lucknow Super Giants have roped in KL Rahul as their captain. The Karnataka-born batsman had captained Bishnoi in Punjab Kings in the 2020 and 2021 seasons of the IPL.

Bishnoi reckoned that it will be easier for him to get along with Rahul as the duo played together for PBKS in the last two seasons of IPL.

"With Rahul bhaiya (KL Rahul) leading the team, it will be easier for me to adjust since I have already played under him in Punjab. It is a great opportunity for me to be among the few players to be picked by the franchise before the auction. I want to contribute my best to the team," he added.