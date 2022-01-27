India should invest more in Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar and Prasidh Krishna, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has opined that India should invest in three players namely Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar and Prasidh Krishna who featured in the last ODI of the South Africa series. Gavaskar further added that the trio performed very well for India in the final fixture.

India recently suffered a humiliating 0-3 defeat in the ODI series against South Africa. The visitors were outplayed in the first two fixtures, but the Men in Blue displayed improved performance in the third and final ODI of the series. India made three changes in the last fixture as Suryakumar Yadav replaced Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Prasidh Krishna swapped Shardul Thakur.

Sunil Gavaskar was impressed with the performance of these players and opined that the team management should invest more in them.

"Definitely. They have only enhanced their claims by the way they played. Yes, it was a dead rubber but for them it was not. Because for them it was an opportunity to show what they are capable of,” Gavaskar said

“And they knew South Africa would be very keen to have a complete sweep of the series. So that the pressure would be on them. And they came through very well. There is no question about it, which is the reason you need to invest in them more," he added.

Suryakumar Yadav scored 39 from 32 balls in the final ODI, while Prasidh picked 3/59 and was the pick of the bowlers for the Indian team. Deepak Chahar picked a couple of wickets while bowling, and later played a crucial part with the bat. Chahar played a scintillating knock of 54 from 34 and almost took the team to the victory, but he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi, and India fell short of five runs.

Gavaskar further added that the names of these three players are ones that the team management need to look at for the future.

"Give them the feeling that now they should get more opportunities. That now they belong in the team rather than being made to sit in the dugout. So definitely these three names are ones that you need to look at for the future," he concluded.