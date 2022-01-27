In India it’s going to be difficult for a fast bowler to captain, opines Ravi Shastri regarding Jasprit Bumrah’s captaincy

"No, I never thought of it. In India we've had enough. And I never thought in that fashion at that time. In India it's going to be difficult for a fast bowler to captain. A fast bowler captain has to be an all-rounder basically or he has to be a Bob Willis kind of captain who in conditions where they play, a fast bowler will always be in the game, he will be aggressive. He'll be looking to win games and take wickets. Very rarely has a fast bowler been there for too long. Unless he is a genuine all-rounder like Kapil, Imran or Sir Garfield," Shastri said on Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel.