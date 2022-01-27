In India it’s going to be difficult for a fast bowler to captain, opines Ravi Shastri regarding Jasprit Bumrah’s captaincy

Today at 10:43 AM
Ravi Shastri, while sharing his views on Jasprit Bumrah being the next Test captain, has said that it will be difficult for a fast bowler to captain the side in India. Shastri further added that a fast bowler captain needs to be an all-rounder to captain the team as he should be always in the game.
India recently lost a Test series in South Africa by 1-2 and Virat Kohli stepped down from the captaincy of the longest format. He has already resigned from the leadership of limited over formats and now he will play only as a player. Rohit Sharma is appointed as the next captain for ODIs and T20Is but finding the successor of Kohli in Tests might be a tough choice for selectors. The Indian team performed well in overseas Tests under the captaincy of Kohli,
Rohit, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are some of the names which have emerged as the potential candidates for the Test captaincy. Also, while addressing a press conference recently Bumrah had said that he will be ready to lead the side if he gets an opportunity to do so.
"If given an opportunity, it will be an honour and I don't see any player would say no and I am no different. Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities," Bumrah had said.
However, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri believes that it will be a difficult task for a fast bowler to captain in India and he needs to be an all-rounder to captain the team.
"No, I never thought of it. In India we've had enough. And I never thought in that fashion at that time. In India it's going to be difficult for a fast bowler to captain. A fast bowler captain has to be an all-rounder basically or he has to be a Bob Willis kind of captain who in conditions where they play, a fast bowler will always be in the game, he will be aggressive. He'll be looking to win games and take wickets. Very rarely has a fast bowler been there for too long. Unless he is a genuine all-rounder like Kapil, Imran or Sir Garfield," Shastri said on Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel.
Bumrah has been rested for the upcoming limited overs series against West Indies.
