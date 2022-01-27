IND vs WI | Rohit Sharma fit to lead India, Kuldeep Yadav back for ODIs

India are scheduled to host West Indies for three ODIs and three T20Is starting from February 6. BCCI announced the squad for both the formats on Wednesday and Rohit Sharma is fit to lead the squad against the Carribean team. Rohit has been appointed as the captain while Kuldeep Yadav is included in the squad. Kuldeep hasn’t played any kind of competitive cricket since last six months but India need a option who can pick wickets in the middle overs and Kuldeep is the appropriate choice to play the role.