IND vs WI | Rohit Sharma fit to lead India, Kuldeep Yadav back for ODIs

BCCI announced the India squad for a limited overs series against West Indies and Rohit Sharma will lead the side after as he is fit again and Kuldeep Yadav has returned to the ODI squad. Ravi Bishnoi has earned a call-up to the T20I side and Deepak Hooda has been included in the ODI squad.
India are scheduled to host West Indies for three ODIs and three T20Is starting from February 6. BCCI announced the squad for both the formats on Wednesday and Rohit Sharma is fit to lead the squad against the Carribean team. Rohit has been appointed as the captain while Kuldeep Yadav is included in the squad. Kuldeep hasn’t played any kind of competitive cricket since last six months but India need a option who can pick wickets in the middle overs and Kuldeep is the appropriate choice to play the role.
Ineffectiveness of spinners was one of the issues which hampered India’s chances to secure a series victory against South Africa recently. Ravi Bishnoi is also included in the squad and will provide quality spin in the middle order. Deepamk Hooda is also added in the team and he will strengthen the batting.
Vice-captain KL Rahul will miss the first ODI but will be available for rest of the series. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been dropped from the ODI squad. Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan are included in both the squads.
Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will miss the series as they continue to recover from injury. The three ODIs of the series will be played on February 6, 9 and 11. Also the three T20Is will be payed on February 16, 18 and 20.
ODI squad:Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan
T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel
