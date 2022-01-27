IND vs WI | No one is talking about Rahul Chahar, which is very surprising, says Aakash Chopra

After India announced their squad for the white-ball series against West Indies, Aakash Chopra has pointed out the absence of Rahul Chahar from the team, and stated that it is surprising that no one is talking about the spinner's exclusion. Chahar was part of the India squad in T20 World Cup 2021.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against West Indies, and the tour begins with the first 50-over fixture in Ahmedabad on February 6. Ahead of the white-ball series against West Indies, the BCCI announced India squad and Rohit Sharma, who has recovered from the hamstring injury will lead the side in the series.

Ravi Bishnoi has earned his maiden international call-up for both ODIs and T20Is. Kuldeep Yadav has earned a recall to the side, and is expected to bowl along with his compatriot Yzvendra Chahal. Ravichandran Ashwin has been sidelined after a poor performance in South Africa ODIs, while Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy continue to miss out from the squad. Ishan Kishan and Venkatesh Iyer, who were part of the ODI squad in South Africa, were retained only in the T20I set-up.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has said that Rahul Chahar’s omission from the squad is surprising.

“Ravi Bishnoi is picked for the first time. No one is talking about Rahul Chahar, which is very very surprising. Venkatesh Iyer is dropped, I believe, because he played two ODIs (in South Africa). Deepak Hooda is getting an opportunity, who provides an off-spin option. Even Ishan Kishan is no more a part of the team. It's very interesting because all these guys (who are not a part of the squad) were picked only a few months ago in the T20 World Cup and I thought 'Are you going to back them?' It doesn't seem the case,” Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

Chopra hopes that Bishnoi will get fair treatment, and will not be sidelined straightaway like Rahul Chahar.

“Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy were both part of the T20 World Cup side and now they're both sidelined. In the previous T20I series, Chahar was unavailable and it was stated that he is unfit. But there is no discussion about him anymore. Ravi Bishnoi is now the flavour of the month and I really really hope he's given chances and not sidelined straightaway like Rahul Chahar,” he stated.

There were some reports saying that Ashwin will not be available for around 1.5 months, Chopra also pointed out that BCCI haven’t given any reason behind omissions in the squad.

“About Ashwin, I don't know. It was reported that he won't be available for 1.5 months but the BCCI hasn't released anything like that. Nothing has been spoken about Rahul Chahar or Varun Chakravarthy. We really didn't know where these guys are,” he concluded.