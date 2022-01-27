IND vs WI | Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner and Brandon King earns recall to the ODI squad

West Indies lead selector Desomnd Haynes has announced the squad for ODI series against India and three players namely Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner and Brandon King have earned recall to the ODI squad. The 15-member squad will be led by Kieron Pollard and the series will start from February 6.

West Indies are scheduled to tour India from February 6 for a three match ODI series. Desmond Haynes named his first squad since being appointed as West Indies lead selector. Three players Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner and Brandon King have earned a recall to the ODI squad.

Roach last played an ODI against India in 2019 and has been out of the squad for two and a half years. He has picked 124 wickets from 92 ODIs. Roach is addition to the squad which played home series against Ireland this month. Haynes said that Roach is included in the squad as he can take early wickets.

"Kemar Roach is one of our leading fast bowlers," Haynes said, "and we believe we need bowlers up front to get early wickets. Kemar, with an economy rate of five, is certainly good enough to play."

Bonner last played an ODI against Bangladesh in January 2021. He has played three ODIs and has been one of the mainstays in team’s Test batting unit. King has missed the ODI cricket since the series versus Ireland in 2019-20. Fabien Allen has recovered from Covid-19 and has replaced Gudakesh Motie in the squad.

Haynes said that they wants to broaden the pool of players ahead of the ODI World Cup in India in 2023.

"We want to have competition for places," he said. "We want to reach a stage where we have a lot of players fighting for positions. We want to broaden the pool of players we have to choose from. The team we have selected is a very good side and we are looking at this tour as part of the preparations for the World Cup in India in 2023."

Three ODIs of the series will be played on February 6, 9 and 11.

West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr