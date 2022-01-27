IND vs WI | Irfan Pathan congratulates Deepak Hooda for maiden ODI call-up

Today at 6:00 PM
Irfan Pathan took to Twitter and congratulated Deepak Hooda after the all-rounder earned his maiden Team India call-up for the upcoming home series against West Indies. Hooda's stellar performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy fetched him a spot in the India ODI squad.
The Board for Cricket Control in India ( BCCI) on Wednesday, January 26, announced the India squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies, starting from February 6. 21-year-old spinner, Ravi Bishnoi was selected to both ODI and T20I squad, while Deepak Hooda was named in the 18-member squad for the ODI matches against West Indies.
Last year, Deepak Hooda was suspended from the Baroda team after having problems with Krunal Pandya, who was then the captain of the team. After the incident, Deepak Hooda played in the IPL, following which he decided to move from Baroda to Rajasthan for the domestic season. Hooda had a productive 2021/22 domestic season, as he scored 291 runs from 5 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Meanwhile, Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took to Twitter and congratulated Hooda after the 26-year-old earned his maiden Team India call-up for the ODI series against West Indies. Deepak Hooda was a surprise pick from the selection committee as there were no prior indications regarding the same from the BCCI.
In his tweet, Irfan Pathan wrote, "You came out of a tough phase, you kept fighting, kept performing. So proud Deepak Hooda congratulations. Make the most of it. Congratulations to Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh khan too."You came out of a tough phase, you kept fighting, kept performing.
You came out of a tough phase, you kept fighting, kept performing. So proud @HoodaOnFire congratulations 🥳 Make the most of it. Congratulations to Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh khan too. #INDvWI— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 26, 2022
