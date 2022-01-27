IND vs WI | Irfan Pathan congratulates Deepak Hooda for maiden ODI call-up

Last year, Deepak Hooda was suspended from the Baroda team after having problems with Krunal Pandya, who was then the captain of the team. After the incident, Deepak Hooda played in the IPL, following which he decided to move from Baroda to Rajasthan for the domestic season. Hooda had a productive 2021/22 domestic season, as he scored 291 runs from 5 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.