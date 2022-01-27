IND vs SA | Shikhar Dhawan is as fit and young as 23-year-old Ishan Kishan, opines Harbhajan Singh

Today at 3:17 PM
Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was impressed with Shikhar Dhawan’s performance in the South Africa ODI series and said that the latter is as fit and young as a 23-year old Ishan Kishan. Dhawan scored 169 runs from three games with an average of 56.33 in the ODI series against South Africa.
India recently lost a three-match ODI series against South Africa with a clean sweep as the opposition outplayed the Men in Blue in every department. The middle order’s lack of form and ineffectiveness of the spinners to scalp wickets were the two worrying factors for India.
The white-ball series in South Africa also witnessed the return of two experienced Indian cricketers, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan into the ODI squad.
Dhawan scored 169 runs in the series against South Africa with an average of 56.33 including two half-centuries. When India stand-in captain, KL Rahul failed to convert the good start to bigger scores, Dhawan played patiently and notched up half-centuries in the first and final ODI, which helped the team from an early collapse in both fixtures.
Meanwhile, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has stated that Dhawan’s fitness level and performances with the bat are very impressive at the age of 36.
"I don't understand that some people’s age is considered while others' isn't. There are players who have also played a World Cup at 38, 39 and 40. And at 36, Dhawan is fitter and as young as a 23-year-old Ishan Kishan. His fitness is brilliant. And at 36, if you say he shouldn't make a comeback, I would say that will be unfair. He has shown that he still has plenty left," Harbhajan said on Sports Tak.
Harbhajan further added that Dhawan is always a dedicated player to his team, and the left-hand batsman did a great job in his comeback series.
"I was very happy when Shikhar Dhawan made a comeback. He is a dedicated player and I want to ask who is that young player who is playing superior that Dhawan? I am so happy to see him back. The moment he came back, he's hit a couple of fifties. India may have lost the three ODIs but he has done his job," he concluded.
Dhawan has been selected in the India ODI squad for the white-ball series against West Indies, starting from February 6 in Ahmedabad.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.