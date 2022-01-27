Fast bowlers should play each and every game, says Brett Lee

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has stated that fast bowlers should play each and every game unless they are struggling with fitness or injury issues. Lee further added that he does not like the idea of fast bowlers getting rested and taking constant breaks as part of workload management.

India recently announced their squad for the upcoming series against West Indies and two senior pacers, Japrit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are given rest to manage their workload. Shami was also rested for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. In the modern era, it is now very common that the fast bowlers are given breaks at regular intervals for managing their workload due to hectic schedules.

However, former Australian speedster Brett Lee is not fond of the workload management concept for fast bowlers in modern-day cricket. Lee is of the opinion that pacers should play each and every game unless there is an injury concern.

“I’m against the whole resting rule. I don’t like bowlers resting, I like bowlers to play each and every single game,” Lee told PTI.

“If they are struggling with an injury then it’s fair enough. But what I want to see is pace bowlers, doing all the hard work and playing day in and day out,” he added.

India recently lost the three-match Test series against South Africa by 1-2. The visitors were considered favourites to clinch the series, and started with a win in the first Test, but the Proteas bounced back with victories in the next two matches. Also, India lost the ODI series by a clean sweep against South Africa in the three-match ODI series.

Reflecting on the result of the series between India and South Africa, Lee was of the opinion that South Africa played better in the series.

“Look, it happens sometimes. They have been playing some pretty good cricket. The way they played in Australia, beating them on home soil, and then in England," he stated.

“Australia are currently right up there, the number one side in the world. But India have been a very good Test side. It was one of those things that South Africa played a really amazing series on their home soil."