Vivian Kingma gets a four-match suspension for ball-tampering

Netherlands fast bowler Vivian Kingma has been handed a four-match suspension for ball-tampering during his side's third ODI against Afghanistan on Tuesday, January 25. Netherlands lost the final white-ball fixture by 75 runs and suffered a 0-3 defeat against Afghanistan in the three-match series.
According to the ICC statement, apart from the four suspension points that resulted in the sanction, five demerit points have also been added to the disciplinary record of Kingma.
"Apart from the four suspension points that resulted in the sanction, five demerit points have also been added to the disciplinary record of Kingma, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. The incident occurred in the 31st over of Afghanistan's innings, when the fast bowler changed the condition of the ball by scratching it with his nails," the ICC said in a statement.
Kingma admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Wendell La Brooy.
"Kingma admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Wendell La Brooy of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing," the statement added.
Netherlands lost the final white-ball fixture, and suffered a 0-3 defeat against Afghanistan in the three-match series. Kingma scalped two wickets from three ODIs in the series. The 27-year-old made his ODI debut for Netherlands in 2014, and later earned his T20I cap in 2016. Overall, Kingma has clinched 12 wickets from 10 ODIs, and eight scalps in nine T20Is.
