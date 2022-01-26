Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are two favorites to succeed Virat Kohli as Test captain, says Steve Smith

KL Rahul captained the Test side in a fixture against South Africa in Kohli’s absence. He also captained the ODI squad against South Africa as Rohit Sharma missed the series due to hamstring injury. With the post of Test captaincy vacant now, appointing a new Test captain will be a tough job for selectors. Australia cricketer Steve Smith has named Rohit and Rahul as his two choices to succeed Kohli as Test captain.