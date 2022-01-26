Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are two favorites to succeed Virat Kohli as Test captain, says Steve Smith

Today at 10:53 AM
Steve Smith has named Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as his two choices to succeed Virat kohli for Test captaincy in future tours. Kohli stepped down from captaincy earlier this month after loss against South Africa in a Test series shattering their dream of winning maiden Test series in the country.
Virat Kohli stepped down from India’s Test captaincy earlier this month after the Test series against South Africa. Kohli had already stepped down as T20I captain after the World Cup last year and was sacked from ODI captaincy for the South Africa series. Rohit Sharma was appointed as T20I and ODI captain. Rohit led the T20I team against New Zealand.
KL Rahul captained the Test side in a fixture against South Africa in Kohli’s absence. He also captained the ODI squad against South Africa as Rohit Sharma missed the series due to hamstring injury. With the post of Test captaincy vacant now, appointing a new Test captain will be a tough job for selectors. Australia cricketer Steve Smith has named Rohit and Rahul as his two choices to succeed Kohli as Test captain.
"Firstly, congratulations to Virat, who has led the Indian team superbly over the last 6-7 years. He has done a terrific job and looking forward, I would say Rohit and KL are the two favourites," Smith said during a question-and-answer session on his official Instagram profile.
Alongwith Rohit and Rahul, several former cricketers have also recommended the names of Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah for Test captaincy. These four players might be in contention for the post.
