Reports | Ravichandran Ashwin to miss the West Indies series, Rohit Sharma fit to lead the side

Today at 10:03 AM
According to a report by Cricbuzz, Ravichandran Ashwin will miss the white-ball series against West Indies starting from February 6. Rohit Sharma has recovered fully and will lead the side in his first series as the full time ODI skipper after he missed South Africa series due to hamstring injury.
India recently lost a three match ODI series against South Africa and they will now focus on the series against West Indies. The team will play three ODIs and as many T20Is starting from February 6. The team selection for the series will be crucial as selectors will select the squad considering the T20 World Cup this year and ODI World Cup scheduled to be played next year.
According to a report by Cricbuzz, Ravichandran Ashwin will miss the series. The sources within BCCI have revealed to Cricbuzz that the spinner is undergoing treatment currently and will be unavailable for the series. The selection of the team for the series was initially scheduled to take place on Tuesday but was postponed due to unavailability of coach Rahul Dravid and a couple of selectors. The selection committee meeting might take place in the next two days.
The report also mentions that Ashwin’s inclusion in the limited overs side is a long term strategy. Also, his inclusion is a collective call by the captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid and selectors. Rohit Sharma is expected to be back in the side to lead them in the white-ball cricket. BCCI sources have confirmed that he is fully recovered and ready to lead. There is still uncertainty over Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya. Jadeja was seen practicing at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore but his fitness report by NCA physios will decide his fate. Pandya is not fully fit yet.
Most of the other regular members are available for selection but there might be some changes to give opportunities to fresh faces and manage the workload. The three ODIs will be played in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11 and the T20Is will be played in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.