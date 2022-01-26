Reports | Ravichandran Ashwin to miss the West Indies series, Rohit Sharma fit to lead the side

The report also mentions that Ashwin’s inclusion in the limited overs side is a long term strategy. Also, his inclusion is a collective call by the captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid and selectors. Rohit Sharma is expected to be back in the side to lead them in the white-ball cricket. BCCI sources have confirmed that he is fully recovered and ready to lead. There is still uncertainty over Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya. Jadeja was seen practicing at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore but his fitness report by NCA physios will decide his fate. Pandya is not fully fit yet.