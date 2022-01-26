MS Dhoni is one of the sharpest cricket minds I have encountered, says Greg Chappell

Former India head coach, Greg Chappel has stated that MS Dhoni is one of the sharpest cricket minds that the former have encountered. The former Australian great further added that the wicket-keeper batsman's decision-making and strategic skills have set the latter apart from many of his peers.

MS Dhoni is considered as one of the greatest leaders in the game of cricket, and the former Indian captain led his side to three prestigious ICC titles during his stint as the skipper of the national team. The wicket-keeper batsman led India in the maiden ICC T20 World Cup 2007, and the Men in Blue clinched the title by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the finals of the marquee event.

India also clinched the 2011 World Cup at home, and the 2013 Champions Trophy in England, under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The former Indian captain is well known for his quick and wise decisions, which have surprised fans and experts during his stellar career.

Dhoni made his international debut for India in December 2004 under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly, and cemented his spot in the national team with his exuberant batting performances. The right-hand batsman, who later became one of the greatest finishers in the game of cricket, displayed his finishing skills during the Rahul Dravid- Greg Chappell era during the 2005-2007 period.

"The developed cricket countries have lost the natural environments that were a big part of their development structure in bygone eras. In those environments, young cricketers learned from watching good players and then emulating them in pick-up matches with family and friends," Chappell wrote in ESPNcricinfo.

"The Indian subcontinent still has many towns where coaching facilities are rare and youngsters play in streets and on vacant land without the interference of formal coaching. This is where many of their current stars have learned the game." One of them is Dhoni, who came from the town of Ranchi in Jharkhand.

"MS Dhoni, with whom I worked in India, is a good example of a batter who developed his talent and learned to play in this fashion.

"By competing against more experienced individuals on a variety of surfaces early in his development, Dhoni developed the decision-making and strategic skills that have set him apart from many of his peers. His is one of the sharpest cricket minds I have encountered," Chappell said.