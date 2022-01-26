IPL 2022 | No franchise will look at David Warner as captain, says Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has said that the goodwill of David Warner has taken a hit and none of the IPL franchises will not look at the Australian batsman as captain. Warner had scored 195 runs from eight matches for SRH in IPL 2021, and was later dropped from the team's playing XI.

IPL 2022 will be an exciting edition with the addition of two new teams and a mega auction ahead of the upcoming season. Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the two new teams to be added to the roster of the tournament in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. The BCCI secretary, Jay Shah had confirmed that the IPL 2022 mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13. Shah also stated that the 15th edition of the IPL will start in the last week of March.

A total of 1214 cricketers, including 270 capped players, 312 uncapped players have registered for the mega auction. Several big names like Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Micthell Starc have opted out participating in the auction.

Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra has reckoned that David Warner might not be the hottest pick at the mega auction. Warner, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their maiden IPL title, scored 195 runs from eight IPL matches last year, and was later dropped from the team's playing XI.

“The first name that comes to mind is David Warner. Warner will be expensive, he will be in demand. But I've heard that Lucknow (Lucknow Super Giants) were not even keen on him. We thought he would open with Rahul. Hyderabad let him go. I don't think Chennai will even think about Warner. I'm not 100 percent certain that Mumbai will consider him,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra further added that Warner’s goodwill has taken a hit and none of the IPL franchises will look at him as a captain for their team.

“I'm not saying he won't be expensive. People will go after him. It could be Delhi, Punjab, or Ahmedabad for all we know. But I think his goodwill has taken a hit. He has scored a lot of runs, he's a good player. But I don't think anyone will look at him as a captain. As opener, he might fetch money but will he go for ₹15-16-17 crores? I don't think so.”

Warner has a phenomenal record in IPL with 5449 runs from 150 matches with an average of 41.59 including four centuries.