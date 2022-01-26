ICC ODI Rankings | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retain second, third spot; Quinton de Kock enters top 5

Yesterday at 6:50 PM
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retained second and third spots respectively in the latest ICC men's ODI rankings. South Africa wicket-keeper batsman, Quinton de Kock has reached the fifth spot after his stellar batting performance against India in the recently concluded ODI series.
Virat Kohli, in the recently released ICC Men's ODI Rankings, retained his second spot with 836 points after his decent performances with the bat against South Africa in the recently concluded three-match white-ball series. Whereas, India's white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma also remained at his previous third spot despite missing the ODI series against the Proteas.
Babar Azam, who was named the ICC ODI cricketer of the year, is firmly poised at the top spot with 873 rating points which is a significant difference in the race to be number one.
Shikhar Dhawan, who scored two half-centuries against South Africa in the three-match ODI series is placed at the fifteenth position with 718 points. This is still quite far from his personal best of 813 points which he had achieved back in 2018. In the recent past, Shikhar Dhawan has only featured in ODI cricket as he is no longer looked at as an option in T20Is.
South Africa's star wicket-keeper batter Quinton De Kock on the back of stellar performances against India in the recently concluded ODI series reached the fifth spot with 783 points.
South African batter Rassie van der Dussen who also played brilliantly against India managed to reach the tenth spot with 750 points, which is also a career-best for him.
In the bowling rankings, South Africa's Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj earned 20th and 33rd spots respectively after brilliant bowling performance against India in the three-match ODI series. India pacer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had a disappointing outing against South Africa in the white-ball series, dropped four places to 22nd position.
