Dilruwan Perera announces retirement from international cricket

Perera has represented the country in 43 Tests, 13 ODIs and 3 T20I, and became the fastest Sri Lanka bowler to complete 50 and 100 Test wickets. The off-spinner is also the first Sri Lankan to scalp 10 wickets and score a half-century in the same Test. Perera has claimed eight five-wicket hauls, and clinched the 10-wicket haul twice during his career in the longest format of the game.