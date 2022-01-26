AUS vs PAK | Reports : Australia players concerned about touring Pakistan due to security reasons

Today at 1:31 PM
According to a report by Sydney Morning Herald, Australian players are concerned about touring Pakistan for a multi-format series due to security reasons.
Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan for a multi-format series, which is scheduled to begin with the first Test match on March 3 in Karachi. The Australia tour of Pakistan includes three Test matches, three ODIs and one T20I. The first two Test matches will be played in Karachi and Rawalpindi respectively, while the third red-ball fixture and the limited-over series will be played in Lahore.
Meanwhile, According to a report by Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian players are worried about touring Pakistan due to a rise in terror attacks in the country. Recently a bomb blast in the Asian country killed three people and wounded more than 20 on Thursday.
"We're all toey about it," a source close to the team told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper
Australia have not toured Pakistan since 1998 due to security concerns, and the matches between the two nations were played in UAE. National Selector George Bailey has said that he believed that the security plans were "very, very robust and very, very thorough".
"I believe the boards are still working through some of the minor details around that tour, so once that gets the formal tick of approval then we'll announce the squad post that, but we're reasonably well down the track," Bailey told the reporters.
Last year also England and New Zealand had cancelled their Pakistan tour citing security reasons.
