Virat Kohli’s emphasis on Test cricket was his biggest contribution as captain, reckons Shane Warne

Yesterday at 11:58 AM
Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne has revealed that Virat Kohli was an inspirational leader and his emphasis on Test cricket was biggest contribution as he stepped down from India’s Test captaincy after South Africa series. Kohli has captained India in 68 Test matches winning 40 out of them.
India recently lost a three match Test series by 2-1 against South Africa and their dream of earning a maiden Test series victory in South Africa was shattered. He has captained India in 68 Test matches winning 40 and losing 17 fixtures. 11 matches were drawn under his captaincy. Reflecting on Kohli’s captaincy, former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has opined that giving emphasis on Test cricket was his biggest contribution.
“First of all I have got nothing but the utmost respect for Virat Kohli. I think he is a terrific cricketer and great ambassador for the game. I think we should all thank Virat Kohli and the BCCI for pushing Test cricket and because its the no 1 format,” Warne told PTI while promoting his documentary ‘Shane’.
“If you want to test yourself in cricket, then its Test cricket. Test is hardest form of our sport. If India and Virat Kohli wouldn’t have put the emphasis on Test cricket, a lot of other countries might have just fell away, but through Virat, he really pushed Test cricket.”
“I for one is very thankful to Virat and BCCI for the way he goes about it and he is fantastic for the game.”
India’s pace bowling flourished under the leadership of Virat Kohli. Also the team won the Test series in Australia twice and were also leading by 2-1 in England before the last match was postponed. Warne said that Kohli has been an inspirational leader.
“Virat was a very good leader and he inspired his teammates. I think on the tactical side he could have improved on but as far as being a leader is concerned, I think he inspired his teammates all the time,” he stated.
Warne has been overwhelmed by the feedback he received for the documentary.
“I am very proud of it and I have been blown away by the feedback. People have loved it, got inspired by it, so for me to do it as I have been in the public eye for over 30 years. So to touch some of the stuff that happened 30 years ago and look back, it has been pretty interesting,” he concluded.
