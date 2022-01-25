Pakistan is a better side than India in T20s, opines Shoaib Akhtar

ICC recently announced the schedule of the T20 World Cup 2022 and the tournament will start from October 16. India will play their first match of the tournament against Pakistan on October 23. The blockbuster clash will be played on Melbourne Cricket Ground(MCG). Reflecting on the fixture between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup to be held this year, Shoaib Akhtar thinks that Pakistan is better side between these two and they will beat India.