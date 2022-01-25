Pakistan is a better side than India in T20s, opines Shoaib Akhtar

Yesterday at 12:00 PM
Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has opined that Pakistan is a better side than India in T20s and they will beat the opposition ahead of the contest between both teams in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Pakistan beat India in their previous meeting in the group stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup.
ICC recently announced the schedule of the T20 World Cup 2022 and the tournament will start from October 16. India will play their first match of the tournament against Pakistan on October 23. The blockbuster clash will be played on Melbourne Cricket Ground(MCG). Reflecting on the fixture between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup to be held this year, Shoaib Akhtar thinks that Pakistan is better side between these two and they will beat India.
"We will beat India again in Melbourne. Pakistan is a better side than India in T20 cricket," he told ANI.
Akhtar also pointed out that Indian media puts unnecessary pressure on their national team to win and it's normal to lose a match.
"It's the Indian media that make unnecessary pressure on their team whenever we have the clash of both countries in cricket, it's normal for India to lose,” he added.
These two teams were up against each other in the T20 World Cup 2021 and Pakistan convincingly beat India by 10 wickets registering their first World Cup win over opposition. India were pre-tournament favourites but defeats in crucial matches against Pakistan and New Zealand hurt their chances and they were ruled out from the Super 12 stage. Pakistan were unbeaten in the group stage before losing to Australia in the semi-finals.
