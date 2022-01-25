IND vs SA | Venkatesh Iyer lacks maturity required in ODIs, says Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir said that India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer lacks the maturity that is required in One Day Internationals. Gambhir added that the team management should ask his IPL team to bat him in the middle order if they want to play him in the ODIs for the national team.

India recently suffered a defeat against South Africa in ODI series by 3-0.Venkatesh Iyer who is being looked at as Hardik Pandya’s replacement in white-ball cricket was also included in the squad. Iyer managed to score only 24 runs in the two games that he played while batting at number 6. Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir opined that Venkatesh Iyer lacks the maturity to play in One Day Internationals.

"I feel he should be considered for T20 cricket because he doesn't have that level of maturity yet,” Gambhir said while speaking to Star Sports.

“Venkatesh Iyer should not be considered in ODIs on the basis of 7-8 IPL games. During the conversation, the former cricketer was of the opinion that the all-rounder should only be considered in T20I matches.”

Venkatesh Iyer scored 370 runs from 10 matches with an average of 41.11 in the second leg of the IPL 2021 while opening the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders. He also contributed with the ball taking three wickets. He was sent to bat in the lower order by team management against South Africa in the ODIs.

While speaking about the batting position of Iyer, Gambhir said that Indian team management should ask his franchise to send him in the middle order to bat.

“Iyer had opened in IPL, now he is playing in the middle order. Send him back. If you are considering him for ODI cricket then tell his IPL franchise to play him in the middle order. But I feel he should be kept for T20s only, that too only as an opener, if he plays at that position in IPL,” he concluded.