BPL 2022 | Andre Fletcher taken to hospital after taking a blow to the neck

During the Tigers’ innings, West Indies batsman Andre Fletcher suffered a blow to his neck facing a short delivery from Rejaur Rahman Raja . He was batting on 12 when the first delivery of the seventh over from Raja bounced awkwardly and he missed trying to pull. The ball hit him on his neck and he was down on the ground in pain. He was then helped off the field in a stretcher. Sikandar Raza replaced Fletcher as a concussion sub in the fixture.