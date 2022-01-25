BPL 2022 | Andre Fletcher taken to hospital after taking a blow to the neck

Yesterday at 10:45 AM
West Indies batsman Andre Fletcher suffered a blow as a a short delivery from Rejaur Rahman Raja struck on his neck during the fixture between Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers on Monday. Fletcher was retired hurt on a score of 16 runs and was taken to the hospital as precautionary measure.
Bangladesh Premier League 2022 has commenced from January 21. Khulna Tigers played against Chattogram Challengers on Monday and Challengers won by 25 runs, Batting first, Challengers scored 190/7. Benny Howell was the highest run-scorer for the team with 34 runs from 20 balls. Kamrul Islam picked two wickets. In response, Tigers scored 165/9 and Yasir Ali scored 40 runs from 26 balls.
During the Tigers’ innings, West Indies batsman Andre Fletcher suffered a blow to his neck facing a short delivery from Rejaur Rahman Raja . He was batting on 12 when the first delivery of the seventh over from Raja bounced awkwardly and he missed trying to pull. The ball hit him on his neck and he was down on the ground in pain. He was then helped off the field in a stretcher. Sikandar Raza replaced Fletcher as a concussion sub in the fixture.
Fletcher was under the observation for a while on the ground and he appeared to be okay, according to a BCB physician. However, he was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
"He is out of danger but we are taking him to hospital as part of precaution," Khulna Tigers manager Nafees Iqbal informed the media.
Raja was impressive on his BPL debut taking 2 wickets conceding just 20 runs from his four overs.
