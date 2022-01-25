AUS vs SL | More ready than ever to play for Australia, says Ben McDermott

Australia batsman-wicket keeper Ben McDermott has said that he is more ready than ever to play for Australia after being selected for the National squad for a five match T20I series against Sri Lanka. McDermott was impressive in the BBL scoring 577 runs and was named Player of the Tournament.

Australia are scheduled to play a five match T20I series against Sri Lanka next month and Ben McDermott has returned to the squad with his impressive performance in the BBL 2021-22. He scored 577 runs for Hobart Hurricanes and was named Player of the Tournament. McDermott made his debut against UAE in 2018 but his T20I career hasn’t been very impressive so far. He has scored 164 runs from 17 T20Is with an average of just 13.67. He was also part of the Australian team on tours to Bangladesh and West Indies but he struggled with his form and was injured twice.

Reflecting on his inclusion in Australia’s squad against Sri Lanka, McDermott said that he is more ready than ever to play for the national team.

"I've had a lot of experience through maybe [being selected] prematurely; I don't think I wasn't ready to play for Australia but I do feel ready now. I feel like I'm on top of my game whereas in previous years I have sort of been in and out through player bans, Covid, all that sort of stuff, that's how I've got my opportunities,” McDermott said after being named Player of the Tournament.

"I feel like I'm more ready than ever to play for Australia and I've developed a lot of learnings through those experiences. They haven't been good ones, I won't shy away from that, but definitely learnt and come back better."

His form on the tours of Bangladesh and West Indies resulted in him missing out on the T20I World Cup squad last year. Josh Inglish replaced him in the team but returned without playing in any fixture. Sharing his views on missing out on the World Cup squad McDermott said that he was sad to hear about his exclusion but it gave him an opportunity to play domestic cricket.

"In a way I was glad I was left out because you saw with a player like Josh Inglis, who took my spot, he went over there and didn't play a game and missed a lot of the domestic cricket. I was very disappointed when I heard I wasn't going to be part of that squad, that would have been awesome to experience, but at the same time, think I developed a lot this summer and through that West Indies and Bangladesh series,” he explained.

"It's always tough to miss out on squads but nice to be playing domestic cricket instead of running the drinks."

McDermott can also keep the wickets but Matthew Wade will be the first choice for Australia behind the wickets. Josh Inglis is also ahead of him in the pecking order. McDermott said that he is eager to keep improving his wicket keeping skills.

"It doesn't hurt you to have that extra string to the bow. I've been working hard at it, I really enjoy wicketkeeping when I do get the opportunity. I'll definitely be working hard on it and keep doing it for the Hurricanes if I get the opportunity,” he revealed.

IPL mega auction is to be held on February 12 and 13. He said that he will be looking forward to getting picked in the auction and to participate in the tournament.

"If I don't get picked up this year not sure when I will. There's not too much I can do now, it's all up to those people in charge,” he concluded.