Aus vs SL | Ben McDermott and Josh Hazlewood returns to the Australia’s T20I squad

Ben McDermott and Josh Hazlewood have made a return to the T20I squad of Australia for a five match T20I series starting from February 11 against Sri Lanka. Mitchell Marsh and David Warner will miss the series as they look to prepare for the Pakistan tour scheduled after T20Is against Sri Lanka.
Australia are scheduled to play a five match T20I series against Sri Lanka from February 11 and they have announced the squad for the series. Josh Hazlewood missed most of the Ashes due to a side injury but now has returned to the T20I squad. He was injured in the Gabba Test and bowled only 14 overs in the second innings. Also, he missed all of the other four Tests.
Ben McDermott has been rewarded for his superb performance in the BBL 2021-22 with a place in the squad. McDermott scored 577 runs at a strike rate of 153.86 in the tournament. He has played two ODIs and 17 T20Is so far and was in the squad for the tour to Bangladesh and West Indies last year. Moises Henriques, Travis Head and Jhye Richardson have also earned recalls to the squad.
Mitchell Marsh and David Warner will miss the series as both of them will look to prepare for the Pakistan tour which will be played after T20Is against Sri Lanka. Head coach Justin Langer and some of the support staff members have also taken leave for the Pakistan tour. In Langar’s absence Andrew McDonald will be the head coach for the series.
"This squad will begin preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup defence at home later this year and includes several players who have an early chance to impress in these five matches against a quality opposition," George Bailey, the chairman of the selection committee, said.
The five T20Is against Sri Lanka are to be played in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne.
Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.
