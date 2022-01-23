WATCH : World No.1 ranked tennis player Ashleigh Barty plays a cricket flick during Australian Open

Today at 1:31 PM
The world No.1 ranked tennis player in women's rankings, Ashleigh Barty was seen playing a leg-glance with the tennis racquet and ball during her practice session in the ongoing Australian Open 2022. Ashleigh was once a professional cricketer and has played for Brisbane Heat in the Women's BBL.
Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty, who clinched the 2021 Wimbledon title, was once a professional cricketer and has played for Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League (BBL). Ashleigh took a break from her tennis career in 2014, and later featured for Brisbane Heat in 2015 BBL. However, the 25-year-old returned to tennis in 2016, and claimed her maiden Wimbledon title last year. Ashleigh is currently ranked No.1 in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings after her consistent performances on the court.
The Australian tennis player is due to face Amanda Anisimova in the fourth-round match of the ongoing Australian Open 2022. Meanwhile, the Australian Open Twitter handle posted a video of Ashleigh's practice session in Melbourne, where she can be seen playing a flick shot, which is a cricket shot. The right-hand batter has scored 68 runs from 9 WBBL matches with a high score of 39.
🎾 x 🏏 @ashbarty • #AusOpen • #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/bUb1gqwxjH— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2022
Barty had earlier won the French Open title in 2019 and after winning Wimbledon, Barty has won her second Grand Slam title.
