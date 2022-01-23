WATCH : World No.1 ranked tennis player Ashleigh Barty plays a cricket flick during Australian Open

Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty, who clinched the 2021 Wimbledon title, was once a professional cricketer and has played for Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League (BBL). Ashleigh took a break from her tennis career in 2014, and later featured for Brisbane Heat in 2015 BBL. However, the 25-year-old returned to tennis in 2016, and claimed her maiden Wimbledon title last year. Ashleigh is currently ranked No.1 in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings after her consistent performances on the court.