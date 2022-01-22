IPL 2022 likely to start from March 27 in India - Reports

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the BCCI is planning to start the 15th edition of the IPL from March 27, almost a week ahead of the initial schedule of the tournament. Reports also suggest that the 10-team tournament would be held in India, with Mumbai slotted in as the main venue for IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 will be a more exciting competition with 10 teams in contention for the coveted trophy, and a mega auction ahead of the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. The IPL franchises, who were part of the previous seasons have already submitted their final retentions ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchise will begin their journey in the cash-rich league during IPL 2022, and have signed three players each ahead of the mega auction.

However, the smooth functioning of the IPL 2022 is in doubt due to rising concerns over the surge in Covid cases throughout the country. The entire 13th edition of the cash-rich league was held in UAE, and the second half of IPL 2021 was played in the Gulf nation due to the pandemic.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the BCCI is contemplating starting the 15th edition of IPL in India from March 27, a week ahead of the initial schedule. The report suggests that the BCCI have told the franchises that Mumbai has been slotted as the main venue as it has multiple grounds, which helps the teams to avoid air travel during IPL 2022.

The report further suggests that South Africa and UAE are also considered as backup options if the pandemic situation in India goes beyond control. UAE will be considered as the last option by the BCCI as the dew will be a major factor in April and May in the Gulf nation, and the results of the matches are likely to be largely influenced by the toss factor. During the meeting with the owners of the IPL teams on Saturday, the governing body told the franchises that a final decision is expected to be taken by February 20.

Earlier, TOI had reported that the BCCI is looking forward to organizing the lucrative league across three venues in Mumbai - the Wankhede stadium, Brabourne stadium, the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje, near Pune.

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the IPL 2022 mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13. Shah also stated that the 15th edition of the IPL will start in the last week of March.

"The mega IPL Auction will take place on February 12-13th and we will lock in the venues before that," Shah said in a statement released after the meeting with the owners of the IPL.

"I am delighted to confirm that the 15th season of the IPL will start in the last week of March and will run until May end," he added.