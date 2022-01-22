IPL 2022 | Hardik Pandya will be motivated to show what he is capable of as a leader, says Gary Kirsten

"Gill is a fantastic player, who, in my view, should be playing for India. He is on the verge of that and has played already. With great flair and instinct for the game, he could be a match-winner on his own. From a batting perspective, I am looking forward to working with him and helping him give the best out of an IPL season. We're playing in the best competition in the world, just to make sure that's it's something important for us as a franchise and that the players come in and realize that it is an honour to be part of this franchise and performing for this team," he added.