IPL 2022 | Hardik Pandya will be motivated to show what he is capable of as a leader, says Gary Kirsten

After the Ahmedabad franchise named Hardik Pandya as their captain for IPL 2022, the batting coach and mentor of the team, Gary Kirsten has stated that the Indian all-rounder will be motivated to show what he can do as a leader. Hardik was roped in by the Ahmedabad franchise for INR 15 crore.
The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be an exciting season with the addition of two new teams and a mega auction ahead of the tournament. Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchise will begin their journey in the cash-rich league from the upcoming season, and 10 teams in contention for the coveted trophy will make the tournament a thriller.
Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, the Ahmedabad franchise have roped in Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill for the upcoming IPL season. Hardik and Rashid will be paid INR 15 crore each, while Shubman Gill was roped in by the franchise for INR 8 crore. Hardik, who featured for Mumbai Indians in the previous seasons of the lucrative league will lead the Ahmedabad franchise in IPL 2022. The franchise have also finalised their coaching staff for the upcoming IPL season. Former Indian speedster Ashish Nehra and former India head coach Gary Kirsten will lead the coaching unit, while Vikram Solanki, will join the Ahmedabad franchise as team director.
Meanwhile, the batting coach and mentor of the team, Gary Kirsten has stated that Hardik Pandya will be motivated to show what he can do as a leader. The former South Africa cricketer further added that Hardik understand the importance of the tournament, and the franchise is excited to have the Indian all-rounder in the leadership role.
"I am looking forward to working with Hardik as a young and new captain. I think he will be really motivated to come in and make a plan and show what he is capable of at this level of the game as a leader. He's a great player. What I have heard is that he is really keen to get into the mix and get involved," said Kirsten on Star Sports.
"I think he understands the importance of this tournament. What I have heard is that he is raring to go and get into the mix from a leadership perspective. So, I think that's really exciting for us to have a player with such a level of skill, motivated to do well in this competition," he added.
The former Indian head coach further lauded Rashid Khan and Shumban Gill saying that both cricketers are high performers.
"I am really excited by both of them. They are both high performers - Rashid Khan has gone around the world, proven his value anywhere, so that's an incredible signing for us. I am very excited to work with him - I haven't yet - but I have seen him a lot, have met him a few times, but have never really worked with him. So, I am looking forward to that. Certainly, watching him on the field, he's a very competitive, young man that wants to do well for the franchise that he's been involved in.
"Gill is a fantastic player, who, in my view, should be playing for India. He is on the verge of that and has played already. With great flair and instinct for the game, he could be a match-winner on his own. From a batting perspective, I am looking forward to working with him and helping him give the best out of an IPL season. We're playing in the best competition in the world, just to make sure that's it's something important for us as a franchise and that the players come in and realize that it is an honour to be part of this franchise and performing for this team," he added.
