Rohit Sharma in my opinion is best suited to lead the Test team, says Mohammad Azharuddin in a Twitter reply

Former India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in a Twitter reply on Saturday, stated that Rohit Sharma is the best option to lead the national team in Test cricket. Virat Kohli had relinquished his Test captaincy after India suffered a 1-2 defeat against South Africa in the three-match red-ball series.
Team India suffered a harrowing 1-2 defeat against South Africa in the three-match Test series, and later the Men in Blue went down to the same side in the ongoing ODI series by 2-0, with the last fixture to be played on Sunday, January 23 in Cape Town. Virat Kohli had shocked the entire cricket fraternity by announcing his decision to step down as India Test captain after India lost the Test series.
Earlier, Kohli had relinquished India T20I captaincy after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021, and later the right-hand batsman was sacked from the ODI leadership role. Indian opener, Rohit Sharma was appointed as the national team's full-time skipper in white-ball formats, however, the 34-year-old sustained a hamstring injury ahead of the South Africa tour, and was eventually ruled out from the trip. Rohit was also appointed as the India vice-captain in the longest format of the game.
After Kohli relinquished his Test captaincy, cricket experts and fans suggested the names of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant to become India's next leader in the longest format of the game. Meanwhile, former India cricketer, Mohammad Azharuddin, while replying to a question asked by his a follower on Twitter, stated that, Rohit Sharma is the best-suited candidate to lead India in the red-ball format.
Rohit Sharma in my opinion is best suited to lead the team.— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 22, 2022
