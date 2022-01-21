Melbourne Cricket Ground to host India-Pakistan match at 2022 Men's T20 World Cup

The schedule for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 was announced on Friday, January 21 and India will face Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). India had lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets when both teams clashed in the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai.

The schedule for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia was announced on Friday, January 21, and Team India was drawn to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to be held in Australia between October 16 and November 13.

The marquee event consisting of 45 matches will be played across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney. The finals of the ICC global event will be played at the MCG, and Sydney and Adelaide will host the semifinals respectively. Sri Lanka, West Indies, Scotland, and Namibia have qualified for the marquee event, but the teams will start the tournament in the first round.

In the Super 12, hosts Australia are in Group 1 with England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and the winner of Group A and the runner-up in Group B from the first round will join the teams. Australia will lock horns with New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 12 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 22.

Group 2 features India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and the winner of Group B and runner-up in Group A from the first round will join the teams.

International Cricket Council CEO, Geoff Allardice in an official release stated that the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will play a huge role in inspiring the next generation of players.

"T20 is the global growth format for cricket and the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will play a huge role in inspiring our next generation of players and fans as the world's best players descend on Australia and showcase the very best of our sport. The release of fixtures is always a great moment in the delivery of a World Cup as fans start to get excited about opening games, head to heads, and knock-out stages," said Geoff.

"This schedule offers so much, from the 2014 Champions Sri Lanka opening the event, to our defending champions Australia starting with a rematch of the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand and of course India taking on Pakistan at the MCG. We know that hundreds of thousands of passionate cricket fans will turn out to support every single one of the 16 teams across all seven of our host cities which is what makes it so special for the players. You only need to cast your mind back to the brilliant ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia to know that this is going to be a wonderful event for players and fans alike," he added.