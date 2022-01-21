KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant likely to receive A+ promotion in BCCI central contracts - Reports

Today at 1:28 PM
The Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) is all set to announce its central contracts list of the Indian cricketers for the upcoming season. The BCCI has four categories namely A+, A, B, and C, which carry an annual payment of INR 7 crore, INR 5 crore, INR 3 crore and INR 1 crore respectively.
According to reports, India limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant are most likely to receive A+ promotion in the BCCI central contracts for the year 2022. Normally, it is the three office-bearers, five selectors and the national head coach, who decide the grading of the players. At present, India white-ball captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are already in the elite A+ category.
“Obviously, Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah being the three indispensable players across formats would be in A plus category beyond doubt. But now Rahul and Pant are slowly establishing themselves as all-format regulars, so it needs to be seen whether the duo gets promotion or not,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
The poor batting performance of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara may question their position in the BCCI central contracts 2022. Currently, Pujara and Rahane are in Grade A.
"The central contract is a performance indicator of where you stand as per your performance during the last season. If the BCCI and head coach (Rahul) Dravid decide to honour the duo and keep them in group A, then it's a different issue but under normal circumstances, they ideally won't feature in group A," the source said.
BCCI’s central contract list of 2021:
Grade A+: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
Grade A: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya
Grade B: Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal
Grade C: Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.
