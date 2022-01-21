KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant likely to receive A+ promotion in BCCI central contracts - Reports

According to reports, India limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant are most likely to receive A+ promotion in the BCCI central contracts for the year 2022. Normally, it is the three office-bearers, five selectors and the national head coach, who decide the grading of the players. At present, India white-ball captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are already in the elite A+ category.