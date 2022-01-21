IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli falls for a five-ball duck in second ODI

Today at 3:46 PM
Virat Kohli, who is playing his second match after relinquishing captaincy from all formats of the game, fell for a five-ball duck in the ongoing second ODI between India and South Africa in Paarl on Friday. Kohli went for the drive, and handed the easiest of catches to Temba Bavuma at the cover.
DUCK!
_*12.4 Maharaj to Kohli, out Caught by Bavuma!!* Such a soft dismissal and Kohli is gone for a duck. One hand comes off the bat handle as Kohli drives and he finds cover... #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/oKZcf5evFr— Raees KhÂñ (@Raees_05) January 21, 2022
TROUBLE!
It's not the duck that's troubling.— KSR (@KShriniwasRao) January 21, 2022
Greatest of batsmen have faced it. Virat is no exception. He got a brilliant fifty in the last game anyway.
It's the lack of anger on his face, he not cussing himself for playing that shot, not emoting the way he does -- that's troubling.
ANOTHER ZERO!
Another duck for #Kohli— SB (@SumanB2727) January 21, 2022
GONE!
When #BCCI is trying with all least possibilities to kick off #ViratKohli from #TeamIndia, he favors them more. Gone for a duck! 🙄#SAvIND #INDvSA #SAvsIND #INDvsSA #TeamIndia— Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) January 21, 2022
OH, NO!
Heyy Kohli duck out!!— Jaydeep Patel (@Jaydeep17072000) January 21, 2022
31 DUCKS!
Most Ducks for India— BerlinRidler (@BerlinRidler) January 21, 2022
(Among Top Order players)
34 - Sachin Tendulkar
31 - Virat Kohli*
31 - Virender Sehwag
29 - Sourav Ganguly#INDvsSA. #SAvIND. #ViratKohli
LOL!
Kab aayegi 71st century🤔#Duck #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Bk7FU9ZAkN— Abhishek (@arpatil_) January 21, 2022
