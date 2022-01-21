IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as South Africa defeat India by seven wickets in second ODI to claim series 2-0

Today at 10:14 PM
South Africa handed a seven-wicket defeat to India in the second ODI on Friday in Paarl and claimed the series 2-0, with the last fixture to be played on Sunday. Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan scored half-centuries for South Africa, as the hosts chased down the target of 287 in 48.1 overs.
After winning the toss in the second ODI of the three-match series, India opted to bat first and started off well as the openers stitched up a 63-run stand for the first wicket. Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a brilliant half-century in the series opener, looked in good touch but the left-hand batsman fell to Aiden Markram in the 12th over.
Virat Kohli, who scored a fighting fifty in the first ODI, departed for a five-ball duck as he handed the easiest of catches to Temba Bavuma at the cover. However, Rishabh Pant (85), who walked out to bat after the dismissal of Kohli, partnered for a 115-run stand along with KL Rahul(55) and dominated the South Africa bowlers.
Pant and Rahul were looking solid at the crease, but the South Africa bowlers stormed back to the game and scalped the wicket of the Indian batsmen in successive overs. After the duo departed, Shardul Thakur and R Ashwin remained unbeaten and scored 40 and 25 runs respectively to help India post a total of 287/6.
In reply, South Africa openers Quinton de Kock (78) and Janneman Malan (91) partnered for a 132-run stand and started off well for the hosts. After the departure of de Kock, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma played a crucial knock of 35 runs before falling to Yuzvendra Chahal in the 36th over.
The Indian bowlers were then outplayed by Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen, who remained unbeaten and scored 37 each. Markram and van der Dussen stitched up a 74-run, and stand guided their side to a seven-wicket victory in the second ODI. With the win in the second ODI in Paarl, the hosts claimed the three-match series by 2-0, and the last will be played in Cape Town on Sunday, January 23.
MOTIVATION, EH?
This team need some motivation #INDvsSA— Ram🇮🇳♻️ (@ram_bijendra) January 21, 2022
CHANGES NEEDED!
I am saying this for a long time....It's high time India should move on from Bhuvi! Taking him in T20WC ahead of Siraj was a mistake too! He is not that same Bhuvi what he used to be till 2015-16! His speed also dropped drastically!#INDvsSA— Shantanu (@imshantanu105) January 21, 2022
BAD START!
Definitely not the start Dravid would have wanted as coach..losing the Test series 2-1 and now a loss in the ODIs against the Proteas #INDvsSA #RahulDravid #KLRahul #SAvsIND— Baidurjo Bhose (@bbhose) January 21, 2022
MARKRAM!
#INDvsSA @BCCI As Markam is proving, how much we miss a batsman like Sehwag, Raina or Tendulkar who could bowl wicket to wicket and not leak runs even if they may not take wickets in a heap!— Pramod Deogirikar (@colpramoddeo) January 21, 2022
BAD CAPTAINCY!
I believe a good captain can lift any player.— Sridhar_FlashCric (@SridharBhamidi) January 21, 2022
Be it with their own performances or intensity.
I would have said yes to KL if he made some bold choices. Like having a leg-side trap to counter sweeps.
He's just going through the motions#INDvSA | #INDvsSA | #SAvIND
YES!
This series is slap on their face to the people who say "captaincy doesn't matter" #INDvsSA #PBKS #IndianCricketTeam— HARSHIT (@harshitchouhan0) January 21, 2022
LOST!
KL Rahul as India Captain— BerlinRidler (@BerlinRidler) January 21, 2022
Lost
Lost
Lost*#INDvsSA. #KLRahul. #SAvsIND
WORST!
Rahul Dravid as Full Time 🇮🇳 coach— Neel 🇮🇳 (@Iam_neel) January 21, 2022
First -
Test series Vs SA - LOST
ODI series Vs SA - LOST
Forget about Series, Whenever Ravi Shastri's Team India Lost even a Single match, People start Trending we want Rahul Dravid as a coach. Now What ?? #INDvsSA
WHATS HAPPENING!
What happening with team india. Best coach, best players but loosing all the series. Feel sad bro. #INDvsSA @StarSportsIndia #AskStar— Abhishek pal (@abhishekpal71) January 21, 2022
