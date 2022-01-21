 user tracker image
    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as South Africa defeat India by seven wickets in second ODI to claim series 2-0

    Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan partnered for a 132-run stand against India in the second ODi

    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as South Africa defeat India by seven wickets in second ODI to claim series 2-0

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:14 PM

    South Africa handed a seven-wicket defeat to India in the second ODI on Friday in Paarl and claimed the series 2-0, with the last fixture to be played on Sunday. Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan scored half-centuries for South Africa, as the hosts chased down the target of 287 in 48.1 overs.

    After winning the toss in the second ODI of the three-match series, India opted to bat first and started off well as the openers stitched up a 63-run stand for the first wicket. Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a brilliant half-century in the series opener, looked in good touch but the left-hand batsman fell to Aiden Markram in the 12th over. 

    Virat Kohli, who scored a fighting fifty in the first ODI, departed for a five-ball duck as he handed the easiest of catches to Temba Bavuma at the cover. However, Rishabh Pant (85), who walked out to bat after the dismissal of Kohli, partnered for a 115-run stand along with KL Rahul(55) and dominated the South Africa bowlers.

    Pant and Rahul were looking solid at the crease, but the South Africa bowlers stormed back to the game and scalped the wicket of the Indian batsmen in successive overs. After the duo departed, Shardul Thakur and R Ashwin remained unbeaten and scored 40 and 25 runs respectively to help India post a total of 287/6. 

    In reply, South Africa openers Quinton de Kock (78) and Janneman Malan (91) partnered for a 132-run stand and started off well for the hosts. After the departure of de Kock, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma played a crucial knock of 35 runs before falling to Yuzvendra Chahal in the 36th over.

    The Indian bowlers were then outplayed by Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen, who remained unbeaten and scored 37 each. Markram and van der Dussen stitched up a 74-run, and stand guided their side to a seven-wicket victory in the second ODI. With the win in the second ODI in Paarl, the hosts claimed the three-match series by 2-0, and the last will be played in Cape Town on Sunday, January 23.

