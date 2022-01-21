IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as South Africa defeat India by seven wickets in second ODI to claim series 2-0

The Indian bowlers were then outplayed by Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen, who remained unbeaten and scored 37 each. Markram and van der Dussen stitched up a 74-run, and stand guided their side to a seven-wicket victory in the second ODI. With the win in the second ODI in Paarl, the hosts claimed the three-match series by 2-0, and the last will be played in Cape Town on Sunday, January 23.