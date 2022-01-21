 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul survives after terrible mix-up with Rishabh Pant

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant partnered for 115-run stand in the second ODI against South Africa

    | Courtesy - Twitter

    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul survives after terrible mix-up with Rishabh Pant

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:27 PM

    KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were involved in a terrible mix-up during the second ODI between India and South Africa in Paarl on Friday. Rahul, who was granted a lifeline on 27 by the South Africa fielders, later went on to score a fighting fifty against the Proteas, and departed after scoring 55 runs.

    HUGE MIX-UP!

    HAHA!

    MISSED!

    WHAT WAS THAT?

    RUN OUT MISSED!

    NOT FAIR!

    A LIFE!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down