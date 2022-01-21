IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul survives after terrible mix-up with Rishabh Pant

Today at 5:27 PM
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were involved in a terrible mix-up during the second ODI between India and South Africa in Paarl on Friday. Rahul, who was granted a lifeline on 27 by the South Africa fielders, later went on to score a fighting fifty against the Proteas, and departed after scoring 55 runs.
HUGE MIX-UP!
Pant - KL Rahul at the same end and South Africa missed a huge opportunity to take another wicket. pic.twitter.com/U4lhBmucYH— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 21, 2022
HAHA!
#IndvSA These 2 pictures look dreadful and one can almost say that its all over for Rahul but no… The throw goes to Keshav Maharaj and he misfields… KL Rahul runs all the way back to the non striking end and escapes a huge match changing runout.. then stares Pant..Oh!! Dearr!! pic.twitter.com/fwlBvTQIra— Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) January 21, 2022
MISSED!
WHAT WAS THAT?
What was that ???— Ayaskant (@magnetic1ce) January 21, 2022
Remembered our school days !!#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/sTnKELUOp5
RUN OUT MISSED!
Should KL Rahul not have kept his eyes on ball till end moment despite being sure of a runout? These days batsman give up easily & that too costs the team especially during dropped catches, e.g. catch is dropped & no run taken— AnuP 🇮🇳📽 (@anupsjaiswal) January 21, 2022
#AskStar#INDvSA #SAvIND @StarSportsIndia
NOT FAIR!
Mujhe kya main toh apni crease complete krta hoon tu apna dekh le KL Rahul. This is so poor from Pant and some nibbas want to see him as a test captain. He's such a immature guy! #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/T3LjtILStW— Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) January 21, 2022
A LIFE!
Pant - KL Rahul at the same end and South Africa missed a huge opportunity to take another wicket. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/X9VxNKghj7— Sourabh🏏 (@StudentofCrick) January 21, 2022
