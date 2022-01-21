BPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Andre Russel gets run out in a bizarre fashion

Today at 8:20 PM
In a bizarre incident on Friday in the BPL match between Khulna Tigers and Minister Group Dhaka, Andre Russell was dismissed in an unusual manner. The fielder's throw at the striker's end dislodged the bails, and the redirected ball hit the stumps at the bowler's end, which ended Russell's innings.
WHAT WAS THAT?
WHAT A BIZARRE RUN OUT! 😱— FanCode (@FanCode) January 21, 2022
📺 Watch the #BPL2022 match live on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/wPDmICv8cM#BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/O43gKKfLSi
RUSSELL!
Andre Russell run out in BPL 😂😂#BPL2022 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/0AIHywf3xC— CRICKET VIDEOS 🏏 (@AbdullahNeaz) January 21, 2022
THIS IS SO RARE!
January 21, 2022
EPIC ONE!
That's a Epic one...— Shirsha Bhattacharyya (@Shirsha_18) January 21, 2022
Woww😶
Something which is not less than a miracle.
IMPOSSIBLE!
How’s that even possible— m d ⭐️⭐️ (@SPetersburg2022) January 21, 2022
FIRST TIME!
Ohh this is 1st time 😳 I have seen this in real cricket, something unique 😅 #BPLOnFanCode #bpl https://t.co/4oB76apj6S— CHOUDHARY 👑 SUBHASH•RULANIYA #17 🌠🏏🦁🖤 (@SK_RULANIYA) January 21, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.