U-19 World Cup 2022 | Zimbabwe bowler Victor Chirwa suspended from bowling in international cricket

Today at 4:14 PM
Zimbabwe Under-19 bowler Victor Chirwa has been suspended from bowling in international cricket as ICC’s event panel confirmed that he used an illegal bowling action during the group stage. Chirwa was reported by match officials after Zimbabwe’s opening fixture against Papua New Guinea on Saturday.
ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 commenced on January 14, and the summit clash of the tournament will be played on February 5. Zimbabwe have played two fixtures in the tournament so far and have won one against Papua New Guinea and lost against Pakistan. The team’s World Cup campaign has suffered a blow as their bowler Victor Chirwa has been suspended from bowling in international cricket due to an illegal bowling action.
The spinner was reported after the team’s tournament opener against Papua New Guinea on Saturday, January 16. ICC said in a release that the event panel concluded that Chirwa’s bowling action was illegal.
"Chirwa was reported by the match officials during Zimbabwe's match against Papua New Guinea on Saturday. Video footage of him bowling in the event was shared with the Event Panel for review. The Event Panel concluded that Chirwa employed an illegal bowling action and, as such, in accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations, he was immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket. The Event Panel comprised members of the ICC Panel of Human Movement Specialists,” the release stated.
Chirwa finished with figures of 7-3-11-2 in the fixture against Papua New Guinea. He leaked 73 runs from nine overs against Pakistan without taking a wicket.
- Victor Chirwa
- U 19 World Cup 2022
- Zimbabwe U 19 Cricket Team
- Papua New Guinea U 19 Cricket Team
- Pakistan U 19 Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.