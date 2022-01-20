U19 World Cup 2022 | India captain Yash Dhull along with five others in isolation due to Covid-19

Today at 3:10 PM
India U-19 captain Yash Dhull has been put into isolation along with vice-captain SK Rasheed and four others due to Covid-19 on Wednesday and missed the match against Ireland. According to a release from BCCI, Manav Parakh, Siddarth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav and Vasu Vats are also in isolation.
The U-19 World Cup 2022 commenced on January 14 and the group stage of the competition is going on, India’s campaign in the tournament has been hit by Covid-19. India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull, his deputy Sheikh Rasheed, Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Manav Parakh, and Siddharth Yadav were also found positive for the virus, and eventually missed the fixture against Ireland. Nishant Sindhu led the Indian side in the fixture against Ireland on Wednesday, January 19.
According to a release by BCCI, the players who were found Covid-19 positive has been put into isolation. Vats and Parakh are waiting for their RT-PCR Test results, but their Rapid Antigen results have returned negative.
"We understand that some players have come in close contact with Covid positive players and as a measure of precaution the players have been isolated. The fact that they are playing Ireland has helped the team management. The team wants to avoid risk ahead of the bigger games," a source in knowledge of the development told Cricbuzz.
A positive test could lead to a 10-day isolation period for the players, but the team is not worried much as their next major challenge will be in the quarterfinal on January 26. Selectors Ranadeb Bose, Prateek Patel and VVS Laxman who has been deputed for the tournament are expected to hold a meeting to take stock of the situation.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.