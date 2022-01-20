U19 World Cup 2022 | India captain Yash Dhull along with five others in isolation due to Covid-19

The U-19 World Cup 2022 commenced on January 14 and the group stage of the competition is going on, India’s campaign in the tournament has been hit by Covid-19. India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull, his deputy Sheikh Rasheed, Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Manav Parakh, and Siddharth Yadav were also found positive for the virus, and eventually missed the fixture against Ireland. Nishant Sindhu led the Indian side in the fixture against Ireland on Wednesday, January 19.