Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin feature in ICC Test team of the year, no Indian in ODI team

Three Indian cricketers, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin are included in the ICC’s Test team of the year, led by Kane Williamson. Also, ICC announced the ODI team of the year captained by Babar Azam and no Indian cricketer is included in the global squad for the 50-over format.
ICC announced the men's Test team of the year on Thursday, and three Indian players are included in the line-up. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin are the Indian players who earned their spot in the squad with their stellar performances in the 2021 calendar year. Kane Williamson, who led New Zealand to victory in the inaugural World Test Championship has been named as the captain of the ICC Test team.
India played 14 Tests in 2021 winning eight out of them. Rohit was phenomenal in red-ball cricket scoring 906 runs in the calendar year at an average of 47.68 with two centuries in Chennai and in Oval. India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant also led his side to memorable victories, scoring 748 runs in 12 matches at an average of 39.36. Also, Pant accounted for 39 dismissals in 23 innings. Ashwin bagged 54 wickets from nine matches and was impressive against England and New Zealand in the home series. The veteran off-spinner also contributed with the bat scoring 355 runs.
Kane Williamson who was appointed as the captain of the Test team has scored 395 runs in four matches at an average of 65.83 with one century.
ICC Men's Test Team of 2021: Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Rohit Sharma (India), Kane Williamson (c, New Zealand), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Joe Root (England), Fawad Alam (Pakistan), Rishabh Pant (India), Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), and Hasan Ali (Pakistan).
Speaking about ICC’s ODI team of the year, no Indians are included in the line-up. Babar Azam has been named the captain of the team. The team also doesn’t include any cricketers from Australia, England, New Zealand and West Indies.
ICC's Men's ODI Team of the Year: Paul Stirling, Janneman Malan, Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mustafizur Rahman, Simi Singh and Dushmantha Chameera.
