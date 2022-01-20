Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin feature in ICC Test team of the year, no Indian in ODI team

India played 14 Tests in 2021 winning eight out of them. Rohit was phenomenal in red-ball cricket scoring 906 runs in the calendar year at an average of 47.68 with two centuries in Chennai and in Oval. India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant also led his side to memorable victories, scoring 748 runs in 12 matches at an average of 39.36. Also, Pant accounted for 39 dismissals in 23 innings. Ashwin bagged 54 wickets from nine matches and was impressive against England and New Zealand in the home series. The veteran off-spinner also contributed with the bat scoring 355 runs.