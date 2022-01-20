IND vs SA | WATCH: KL Rahul gives a cheeky response at press conference after losing first ODI

In reply, India lost the early wicket of their captain KL Rahul (12), however, half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan (79) and Virat Kohli (51) helped the visitors fight back. The match was looking under India’s control, but Dhawan’s dismissal opened the floodgates and the South Africa bowlers scalped wickets at regular intervals. Shardul Thakur scored a brisk fifty coming to bat in the lower order, but his effort went in vain as India went down to South Africa by 31 runs.