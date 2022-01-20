IND vs SA | WATCH: KL Rahul gives a cheeky response at press conference after losing first ODI

Today at 1:36 PM
After India's defeat in the first ODI on Wednesday, KL Rahul gave an epic reply to a reporter while answering a question regarding his poor captaincy record in IPL and international cricket. Team India lost the Johannesburg Test and the first ODI against South Africa under Rahul’s captaincy.
South Africa won the three-match Test series against India by 2-1, and started off the white-ball series with a victory on Wednesday in Paarl. Batting first, Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen displayed a brilliant batting performance for South Africa and guided their side to a total of 296/4. The Proteas captain scored 110 runs before falling to Jasprit Bumrah, while van der Dussen remained unbeaten and scored 129 runs.
In reply, India lost the early wicket of their captain KL Rahul (12), however, half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan (79) and Virat Kohli (51) helped the visitors fight back. The match was looking under India’s control, but Dhawan’s dismissal opened the floodgates and the South Africa bowlers scalped wickets at regular intervals. Shardul Thakur scored a brisk fifty coming to bat in the lower order, but his effort went in vain as India went down to South Africa by 31 runs.
After the match, a journalist pointed out the poor captaincy record of KL Rahul and asked a question at press conference.
“Talking about your captaincy, your IPL record is not the greatest and the first time you lead India in Test, lost in Joburg, what do you think about that?” the journalist asked KL Rahul.
Rahul handled the situation calmly, “Look, thanks for the stats, gives me a lot of confidence,” he replied.
The second ODI between India and South Africa will be played in the same venue on January 21.
