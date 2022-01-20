IND vs SA | It is a grand opportunity for Shikhar Dhawan in South Africa, says Gautam Gambhir

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has said that it will be a grand opportunity for Shikhar Dhawan against South Africa in ODI series as his chances of playing for India are hanging by a thread. Gambhir further added that Dhawan's performance in the ODIs will be crucial for his spot in team.

The three match ODI series between India and South Africa began on January 19 and the hosts won the first fixture by 31 runs. South Africa scored 296/4 batting first courtesy of centuries by Temba Bavuma Rassie van der Dussen. The hosts then restricted the opposition on 265/8.

Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run-scorer for the team with a knock of 79 runs. Virat Kohli also scored a half-century but the team lost the contest. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that Dhawan’s chances playing for India hang by a thread. Dhawan has already lost his place in the Test and T20 Squad. Dhawan has 6184 runs from 146 ODIs at an average of 45.81. Gambhir feels that the ODI series against South Africa will decide the future of Dhawan in the Indian squad.

“It is a grand opportunity for him in South Africa. I am not a great believer in age and all that. His critics are saying that at 36, Indian cricket should look beyond Shikhar," Gambhir wrote in his column for Times of India.

"My worry is lack of runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. I hope he can put it all behind him and put his best foot forward. There is a school of thought… a belief that Shikhar should not be played in the final eleven. I think that will be a disaster. Why would you take Shikhar to South Africa and then leave him on the bench? It will make no sense at all."

Gambhir further added that it will be great if he can translate his social media skills into some stunning form while batting.

"Shikhar Dhawan is a sensation on social media. He has close to 10 million followers on Instagram alone, which is almost ten times more than the population of Gurugram where he now lives. I'd recommend that there is something for everyone on his Insta handle. There are fitness videos, dancing videos with his mother, dubsmash videos and there is also a video where Shikhar is playing the flute with perhaps his Guru," he concluded.

"Trust me, it's an absolute delight, all notes are in proper place just like a perfectly struck left-hander's cover drive with the bat finishing on his right shoulder. How good it will be to see him translate his social media form on the playing field."