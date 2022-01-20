Australia top the ICC Test rankings after Ashes victory, India slip down to third position

Today at 1:58 PM
The Pat Cummins-led Australian side have climbed to the top spot in the latest ICC Test rankings after claiming a 4-0 victory in the Ashes 2021-2022. Team India have dropped down to the third position after losing the recently concluded three-match Test series against South Africa by 2-1.
Australia's dominating 4-0 victory in the recently concluded Ashes 2021-2022 against England have earned them the top spot in the latest ICC Test rankings, and the Pat Cummins-led side overtook New Zealand and India in the chart. The Australian side led by Pat Cummins won all the matches in the five-match series except the fourth Test in Sydney, which ended in a draw.
India have slipped down two places to the third spot after losing the three-match Test series against South Africa by 2-1. India started the series with a win in Centurion and were considered favourites to claim the Freedom Trophy. However, the Dean Elgar-led side bounced back and won the remaining two fixtures, and restricted India from clinching their maiden Test series victory in South Africa. South Africa, who won the red-ball series against India have climbed up to No. 5 in the charts.
New Zealand, who won the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship have retained their second position after their drawn home series against Bangladesh. The opposition outplayed New Zealand in the first fixture, but the Blackcaps bounced back, and won the second game. Pakistan have dropped down to the sixth position, while Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland have retained their respective positions in the rankings.
