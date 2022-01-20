Australia top the ICC Test rankings after Ashes victory, India slip down to third position

India have slipped down two places to the third spot after losing the three-match Test series against South Africa by 2-1. India started the series with a win in Centurion and were considered favourites to claim the Freedom Trophy. However, the Dean Elgar-led side bounced back and won the remaining two fixtures, and restricted India from clinching their maiden Test series victory in South Africa. South Africa, who won the red-ball series against India have climbed up to No. 5 in the charts.