AUS vs SL | Australia announce revised schedule for Sri Lanka T20Is

Cricket Australia (CA) have revised their schedule for the upcoming five-match T20I series at home against Sri Lanka and the matches will now be played across three venues. The Sydney Cricket Ground, Manuka Oval and the Melbourne Cricket Ground are the finalised venues for the five-match series.
The second, third, and fourth T20Is, which were initially scheduled to be played in Queensland and Adelaide have been relocated to bring down the biosecurity risks by travelling across the country.
Nick Hockley, CA CEO, in an official release, stated that the cricket governing body of Australia will continue to prioritize the health and safety of everyone who is associated with the matches. Hockley further thanked Sri Lanka Cricket for making the series possible without any hesitations.
"CA will continue to prioritize the health and safety of all players, match officials, staff, fans, broadcasters and the wider community as we navigate the challenges presented by Covid-19," said Hockley.
"We know that fans in South Australia and Queensland will be disappointed to miss out on these matches and we remain committed to bringing international cricket to all states and territories across the country as safe as possible. We thank Sri Lanka Cricket for working closely with us to make the series possible and look forward to five entertaining matches," he added.
Revised T20 International series schedule:
February 11: Australia v Sri Lanka, Sydney Cricket Ground
February 13: Australia v Sri Lanka, Sydney Cricket Ground
February 15: Australia v Sri Lanka, Manuka Oval
February 18: Australia v Sri Lanka, Melbourne Cricket Ground
February 20: Australia v Sri Lanka, Melbourne Cricket Ground.
