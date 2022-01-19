NZ vs AUS | New Zealand’s limited overs tour to Australia postponed

New Zealand’s tour to Australia consisting of three ODIs and a lone T20I has been postponed due to New Zealand’s quarantine requirements and border controls. The tour was scheduled to play between January 24 and February 9, but both boards are now in discussion as to when it can be rescheduled.

New Zealand recently played a Test series against Bangladesh at home and were scheduled to tour Australia for a series starting from January 24. Australia have recently won the Ashes 2021-22 comfortably by 4-0. Now, the New Zealand’s tour to Australia has been postponed due to quarantine requirements and border controls in New Zealand. There was a lack of clarity about when the squad would be able to return back home.

NZC and CA had put forward a proposal to prolong the tour so that the Blackcaps can return home "at a time more manageable for the MIQ process, but the government confirmed it had no capacity to meet the request." Both the boards are now in discussion as to when the postponed series between New Zealand and Australia can be played.

CEO of Cricket Australia(CA) Nick Hockley said that they will continue to work with New Zealand to reschedule the series.

"We are extremely disappointed that we won't be able to play the scheduled matches against New Zealand as planned, however, we will continue to work with New Zealand Cricket to reschedule the series," Nick Hockley, CA CEO, said on Wednesday (January 19). "We thank NZC, who made every effort to make the series happen, however, because they were unable to get certainty over return quarantine arrangements, it is simply just not possible at this time.

"We know fans will be disappointed and thank them for their understanding given the unique circumstances that the global pandemic presents for everyone."

"We look forward to welcoming Sri Lanka to Australia next month and will confirm the schedule for that series as soon as possible."

Three ODIs and a lone T20I was to be played between these two sides but the outbreak of new Covid variant pushed back the tour. NZC chief executive David White said that a 10-day mandatory isolation period is imposed on all incoming travellers in the country.

"As we now know, the advent of Omicron prompted a change of heart from the NZ Government, resulting in a hard 10-day mandatory isolation period being imposed on all incoming travellers,” he stated.

"NZC and CA had explored a proposal to expand the tour and to push out the date on which the squad might return to New Zealand in the hope that might be more achievable for the Government. Unfortunately, we received advice this morning that they could not provide certainty over this.”