IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli gives a tight hug to R Ashwin after Quinton de Kock dismissal

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first in the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series. The hosts had a disappointing start to the series opener as they lost the wicket of Janneman Malan for six runs in the fifth over of the innings. However, the Proteas captain, Temba Bavuma, and Quinton de Kock stitched up a 39-run partnership for the second wicket before the latter fell to R Ashwin in the 16th over.