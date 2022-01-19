 user tracker image
    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli gives a tight hug to R Ashwin after Quinton de Kock dismissal

    R Ashwin scalped the wicket of Quinton de Kock in the first ODI in Paarl

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:46 PM

    During the ongoing first ODI between India and South Africa in Paarl, Virat Kohli was seen hugging R Ashwin tightly after the veteran off-spinner scalped the wicket of Quinton de Kock. Ashwin returned to the India ODI squad after playing his last 50-over match against West Indies in September 2017.

    South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first in the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series. The hosts had a disappointing start to the series opener as they lost the wicket of Janneman Malan for six runs in the fifth over of the innings. However, the Proteas captain, Temba Bavuma, and Quinton de Kock stitched up a 39-run partnership for the second wicket before the latter fell to R Ashwin in the 16th over.

    After Ashwin scalped the wicket of de Kock, Virat Kohli came towards the off-spinner and was seen hugging him tightly to express the happiness of the moment. The South Africa opening batsman, who was looking in a good touch was clean bowled by Ashwin with a peach of a delivery that knocked off the off-stump. Later, Aiden Markram (4), who walked out to bat after the dismissal of de Kock was run out by Venkatesh Iyer with a direct hit at the stumps. 

