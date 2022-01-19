IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli gives a tight hug to R Ashwin after Quinton de Kock dismissal

Today at 3:46 PM
During the ongoing first ODI between India and South Africa in Paarl, Virat Kohli was seen hugging R Ashwin tightly after the veteran off-spinner scalped the wicket of Quinton de Kock. Ashwin returned to the India ODI squad after playing his last 50-over match against West Indies in September 2017.
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first in the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series. The hosts had a disappointing start to the series opener as they lost the wicket of Janneman Malan for six runs in the fifth over of the innings. However, the Proteas captain, Temba Bavuma, and Quinton de Kock stitched up a 39-run partnership for the second wicket before the latter fell to R Ashwin in the 16th over.
After Ashwin scalped the wicket of de Kock, Virat Kohli came towards the off-spinner and was seen hugging him tightly to express the happiness of the moment. The South Africa opening batsman, who was looking in a good touch was clean bowled by Ashwin with a peach of a delivery that knocked off the off-stump. Later, Aiden Markram (4), who walked out to bat after the dismissal of de Kock was run out by Venkatesh Iyer with a direct hit at the stumps.
Kohli 😂 not mood to leave ashwin ?
WICKET! 💥— Harishprince (@urstrulyharish1) January 19, 2022
Ravichandran Ashwin gets the second wicket for India as he bowls Quinton de Kock for 27.
🇿🇦: 58/2#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND #INDvsSA
#Ashwin Great START for a COME BACKK 🎊💥💥
ASHWIN ASHWIN ASHWIN😀😀 gets the wicket of Quinton De Kock !!!
SA: 58/2 (15.1)#INDvsSA #SAvIND #India #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/e6omyzH956
You can't keep Ravichandran Ashwin out of the Game🔥 Quinton de Kock goes for 27.
Bowlers to have dismissed Quinton De Kock most no of times in ODIS
Hazlewood - 6
Boult - 5
Malinga - 4
Starc - 4
Ashwin - 3
Akila Dananjaya -3
Maxwell - 3
Hazlewood - 6
Boult - 5
Malinga - 4
Starc - 4
Ashwin - 3
Akila Dananjaya -3
Maxwell - 3
Perfect Start🙌🏏✨
Ashwin cleans up Quinton de Kock for 27!
Ashwin cleans up Quinton de Kock for 27!
South Africa: 58/2#SAvIND #Ashwin #BCCI #ViratKohli
Ashwin strikes !!!! Clean bowled Quinton De Kock...... Welcome back to ODIs 🤩🤩🔥🔥👌🏼👌🏼
