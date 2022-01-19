 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli engages in a heated exchange with Temba Bavuma

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Virat Kohli engaged in a heated exchange with Temba Bavuma in the first ODI against South Africa

    | Courtesy - Getty

    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli engages in a heated exchange with Temba Bavuma

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:10 PM

    During the ongoing first ODI between India and South Africa in Paarl, Virat Kohli and Temba Bavuma engaged in a heated exchange as the former's fierce throw almost hit the Proteas captain, who was batting at 78. Later, Bavuma notched up his second ODI hundred and ended with 110 runs from 143 balls.

    Watch

    Virat losing his cool

    Bound to happen

    Numbers don't lie

    Meanwhile Indian fans 

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down