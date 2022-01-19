 user tracker image
    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Quinton de Kock pulls off a stunning stumping to dismiss Rishabh Pant

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:33 PM

    Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is well known for his lightning-fast stumping while keeping the wickets, and during the first ODI between South Africa and India in Paarl, Quinton de Kock pulled off such an effort to dismiss Rishabh Pant. The India wicket-keeper batsman scored 16 runs off 22 balls.

    After winning the toss, South Africa opted to bat first in the first ODI of the three-match series at Boland Park in Paarl. The hosts suffered an early blow to their batting innings as they lost the wicket of Janneman Malan (6) in the fifth over.

    However, the Proteas white-ball captain Temba Bavuma continued his good run from the recently concluded Test series and stitched up a 204-run stand along with Rassie van der Dussen. Bavuma fell to Jasprit Bumrah after scoring 110 runs from 143 balls, while van der Dussen remained unbeaten and notched up 129 runs from 96 deliveries, and guided South Africa to a total of 296/4.

    In reply, India had a poor start as they lost the wicket of KL Rahul for 12 runs in the ninth over. However, Shikhar Dhawan (79) and Virat Kohli (51) partnered for a 92-run stand before the former fell to Keshav Maharaj in the 26th over.

    Rishabh Pant, who walked out to bat after the departure of Dhawan, was dismissed for 16 runs as Quinton de Kock pulled off a stunning effort behind the stumps. The South Africa wicket-keeper batsman collected the ball down legside and dislodged the bails with lightning speed in the over bowled by Andile Phehlukwayo.

